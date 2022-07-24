Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

