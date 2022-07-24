Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.98 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

