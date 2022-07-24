Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,644 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

