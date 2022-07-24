FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pool by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,433,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.33.

Pool Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $363.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.61. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.