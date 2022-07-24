FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

