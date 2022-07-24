FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,324 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $199.42 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

