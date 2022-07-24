Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

