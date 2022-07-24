CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 533,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 37,044 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 270.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

