CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 838 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pool were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pool by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pool by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Pool by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $363.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.61. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.23. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.