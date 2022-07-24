FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Globant by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.

Globant Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.51. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.82.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

