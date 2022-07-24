National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.70.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $459.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.33. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

