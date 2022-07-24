FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 11,504 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 185.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,299,000 after buying an additional 647,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,923,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.85. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.85.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

