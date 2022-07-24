FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBA opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

