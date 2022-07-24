FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,552 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

