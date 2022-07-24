British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 374.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.19) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.04) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,066.67.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

