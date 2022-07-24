Triumph Capital Management Buys 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $233.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

