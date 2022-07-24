Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $157.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

