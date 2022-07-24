Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.1% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Price Performance

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $269.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.08. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $282.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

