Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $157.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.