Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

