Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,699 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 214,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $109.12 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.05.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

