The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AES were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AES by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AES by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,241,000 after acquiring an additional 248,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AES by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in AES by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

