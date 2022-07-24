Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 355,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

