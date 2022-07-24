Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 50,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

