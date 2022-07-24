Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

