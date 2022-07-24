Congress Park Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.0 %

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

