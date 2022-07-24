Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

