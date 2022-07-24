Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $498,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

