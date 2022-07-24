Susquehanna Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $58.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 331.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

