Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 331.48% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after buying an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

