Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $112.00. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 331.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $385,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

