Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Fox Advisors

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STX. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 331.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,404,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

