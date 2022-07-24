FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate Price Performance

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

