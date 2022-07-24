4,000 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

