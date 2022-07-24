Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $18,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $5,627,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

