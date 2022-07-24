Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $410.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.64 and a 200-day moving average of $436.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.51.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.