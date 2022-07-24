Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.59 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

