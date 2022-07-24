State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,719 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

