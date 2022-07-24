State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $25,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,876.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,347.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,314.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,432.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.