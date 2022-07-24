Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,388 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $110,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.