Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,305,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $259.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.