State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $18,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.14.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

