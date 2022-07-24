State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 14,483 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $20,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.74.

AMH opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.