State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $24.36 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $24,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $104.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

