Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $545,022,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $317,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $161,971,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after buying an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

