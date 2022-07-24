Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $25,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $69.82 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

