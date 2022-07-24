State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $22,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after buying an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,643,000 after buying an additional 200,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

XEL stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

