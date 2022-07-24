Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after buying an additional 90,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.81) to €85.00 ($85.86) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($119.19) to €119.00 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($122.22) to €127.00 ($128.28) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($106.06) to €110.00 ($111.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.3 %

SNY opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

