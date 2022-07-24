Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Holdings Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAA stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

