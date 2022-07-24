FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,266 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 107.5% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 22.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 61.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 886,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after buying an additional 337,092 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

